BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity Group Inc reports Q2 fiscal 2017 results

Nov 1 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc :
* Brad Kotush, chief financial officer & chief risk officer
has decided to leave Canaccord Genuity Group Inc
* Don Macfayden will assume role of executive vice president
and chief financial officer
* Nick Russell will assume expanded global position of
senior vice president, finance
* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc reports second quarter fiscal
2017 results
* Q2 loss per share C$0.03 excluding items
* Q2 loss per share C$0.05
* Q2 revenue rose 1.6 percent to C$193.6 million
