BRIEF-West Corp Q3 EPS from continuing operations $0.56

* Q3 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.56

* Expect to finish year with revenue and adjusted earnings per share within original guidance ranges, albeit low end

* Says no decision has been made to enter into any transaction

* Process to explore strategic alternatives, including, sale or separation of one or more of operating businesses, or sale of co

* West Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $571.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $573.7 million

