BRIEF-West Corp Q3 EPS from continuing operations $0.56

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 West Corp
* Q3 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.56
* Expect to finish year with revenue and adjusted earnings per share within original guidance ranges, albeit low end
* Says no decision has been made to enter into any transaction
* Process to explore strategic alternatives, including, sale or separation of one or more of operating businesses, or sale of co
* West Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $571.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $573.7 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.