2016年 11月 2日

BRIEF-Detour gold reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.06

Nov 1 Detour Gold Corp :

* Q3 gold production of 127,758 ounces

* Sees 2016 gold production 525,000-545,000 oz

* Gold production for 2016 is expected to be at mid-point of revised guidance

* Detour gold reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $152 million versus I/B/E/S view $158 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

