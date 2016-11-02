BRIEF-Detour Gold sees 2018 gold production between 600,000 to 670,000 ounces

Nov 1 Detour Gold Corp :

* Detour Gold provides preliminary 2017 outlook

* Says preliminary gold production for 2017 is estimated to be between 540,000 and 590,000 ounces

* Says preliminary 2017 mine plan is dependent on year-end face position in campbell pit area

* Continues to expect to refinance less than $300 million of convertible notes at maturity

* Preliminary gold production for 2018 expected to range from 600,000 to 670,000 ounces

* Does not intend to provide final production and cost guidance for 2018 in Jan 2017

* Detour Gold provides preliminary 2017 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: