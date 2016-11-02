BRIEF-Cedar Fair Q3 earnings per share $3.10

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Cedar Fair Lp
* To reach its adjusted EBITDA goal of $500 million earlier than its original target of 2018.
* Board declared 4% increase in quarterly cash distribution to $0.855 per limited partner (lp) unit, payable december 15, 2016
* Cedar fair reports record results through the third quarter; increases quarterly cash distribution
* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to $1.1 billion
* Q3 revenue view $652.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $3.10
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.