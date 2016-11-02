BRIEF-Nova Measuring Instruments Q3 non-GAAP EPS $0.34

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd
* Qtrly non-gaap net income of $9.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share
* Expects $42 million to $46 million in revenue for q4
* Expects $0.23 to $0.29 in diluted gaap eps for q4
* Expects $0.31 to $0.40 in diluted non-gaap eps for q4
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.18
* Q3 revenue rose 9 percent to $44.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.