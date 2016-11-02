版本:
BRIEF-NQ Mobile provides an update on the Fl mobile divestment

Nov 2 Nq Mobile Inc :

* NQ Mobile Inc - company and Shenzhen Prince New Materials Co., have mutually agreed to terminate transaction

* NQ - cos decided to terminated deal due to changes in domestic capital market conditions. Uncertainty surrounding relevant policies in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

