版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 18:05 BJT

BRIEF-Axis accident & health appoints Anees Ahmad as vp, business development manager

Nov 2 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd :

* Axis accident & health expands presence in dubai market; appoints anees ahmad as vp, business development manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐