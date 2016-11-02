版本:
BRIEF-Combimatrix Corp reports Q3 loss per share $0.38

Nov 2 Combimatrix Corp -

* Combimatrix Corporation reports third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q3 loss per share $0.38

* Q3 revenue rose 29 percent to $3.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

