BRIEF-Pico Holdings reports Q3 loss per share $0.13

Nov 2 Pico Holdings Inc -

* "We are in process of winding down our remaining oil and gas assets which will take place over course of next several months"

* Total revenue $ 96.71 million versus $ 78.09 million

* Announces results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 loss per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

