BRIEF-Gemphire reports Q3 loss per share $0.56

Nov 2 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc -

* Gemphire announces third quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q3 loss per share $0.56

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

