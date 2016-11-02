BRIEF-Norhwest Natural reports Q3 loss per share $0.29

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Northwest Natural Gas Co -
* Quarterly operating revenues $87.7 million versus $93.1 million
* NW Natural reports results for the three and nine months ended september 30, 2016
* Q3 loss per share $0.29
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.25
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.98 to $2.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.