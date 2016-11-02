版本:
BRIEF-Walker & Dunlop Q3 earnings per share $0.96

Nov 2 Walker & Dunlop Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.96

* Q3 revenue rose 28 percent to $154.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total transaction volume of $5.0 billion, up 2 percent from Q3'15

* Will generate double digit earnings per share growth in 2016 for third consecutive year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

