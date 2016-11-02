版本:
BRIEF-Orbotech Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.68

Nov 2 Orbotech Ltd

* Orbotech reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 revenue $205 million versus i/b/e/s view $204.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $214 million to $224 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $805 million to $815 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

