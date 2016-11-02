版本:
BRIEF-GMP Capital Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.01

Nov 2 Gmp Capital Inc

* GMP Capital Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.01

* Q3 loss per share C$0.18

* Q3 revenue fell 19 percent to C$43.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

