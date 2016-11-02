BRIEF-Vereit Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.20

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Vereit Inc :
* Qtrly net income per diluted share of $0.01
* FY2016 FFO per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vereit - consolidated revenue for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016 decreased $22.1 million to $362.9 million as versus revenue of $385.0 million for same quarter in 2015
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.75 to $0.78 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.