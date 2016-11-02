版本:
BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust appoints Nicholas Pell as CIO

Nov 2 Gramercy Property Trust

* Gramercy Property Trust announces appointment of Nicholas L. Pell as chief investment officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

