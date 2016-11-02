版本:
BRIEF-Spectra Energy announces 36th consecutive quarterly cash distribution increase

Nov 2 Spectra Energy Partners Lp

* Spectra Energy Partners LP announces 36th consecutive quarterly cash distribution increase

* Spectra Energy says board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to unitholders of $0.67625 per unit

* Spectra Energy says new distribution is an increase of 1.25 cents over previous level of $0.66375 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

