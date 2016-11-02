BRIEF-Caesarstone sees FY 2016 revenue $524 mln to $534 mln

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Caesarstone Ltd
* Caesarstone ltd says revises full-year 2016 guidance range for revenue and adjusted ebitda
* Caesarstone ltd says now anticipates full year 2016 revenue in range of $524 million to $534 million
* Caesarstone ltd says now anticipates full year 2016 adjusted ebitda in range of $125 million to $130 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.56, revenue view $553.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Caesarstone reports third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70
* Q3 earnings per share $0.65
* Q3 revenue $144.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $152.8 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $524 million to $534 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.