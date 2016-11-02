BRIEF-Noble Midstream Partners Q3 revenue $48.2 million

Nov 2 Noble Midstream Partners LP :

* Noble midstream partners LP says oil and gas gathering volumes of 63.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q3

* Anticipate Q4 capital expenditures to be between $20-$25 million

* Noble midstream partners-remain on schedule for initial Delaware basin oil, produced water gathering system, related facilities to be online in Q2 2017

* Noble midstream partners reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $48.2 million

* Q3 revenue view $32.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S