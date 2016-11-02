BRIEF-Noble Midstream Partners Q3 revenue $48.2 million

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Noble Midstream Partners LP :
* Noble midstream partners LP says oil and gas gathering volumes of 63.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q3
* Anticipate Q4 capital expenditures to be between $20-$25 million
* Noble midstream partners-remain on schedule for initial Delaware basin oil, produced water gathering system, related facilities to be online in Q2 2017
* Noble midstream partners reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $48.2 million
* Q3 revenue view $32.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
