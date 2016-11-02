版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 18:47 BJT

BRIEF-LivaNova names Damien McDonald CEO

Nov 2 LivaNova Plc

* McDonald will succeed André-Michel Ballester, who will resign effective December 31, 2016.

* LivaNova Plc announces CEO transition: Damien McDonald to succeed André-Michel Ballester Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

