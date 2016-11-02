BRIEF-AmerisourceBergen sees 2017 adj EPS of $5.63 to $5.88

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 AmerisourceBergen Corp
* Sees fy 2017 revenue growth in range of 6.5 percent to 8 percent
* Slightly reduced both revenue growth rate, adjusted earnings per share growth rate expectations for fiscal 2017
* Reduced 2017 outlook due to uncertainty around drug pricing trends in particular
* Sees fy2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in range of $5.63 to $5.88;
* Sees adjusted diluted earnings per share in december quarter will be several cents lower than prior year's result
* Sees adjusted diluted earnings per share to be flat in march quarter compared to march 2016 quarter
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.82, revenue view $158.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Board of directors authorized a new $1 billion regular share repurchase program
* Amerisourcebergen reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 excluding items
* Q4 revenue $37.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $37.85 billion
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.64
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.