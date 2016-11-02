BRIEF-Penn West qtrly FFO per share $0.06

Nov 2 Penn West Petroleum Ltd

* Sees full year 2016 production guidance to 52,000 - 55,000 boe per day from 55,000 - 57,000 boe per day.

* In core areas, full year 2016 production guidance is unchanged at 22,000 - 24,000 boe per day.

* Penn west petroleum ltd says full year 2016 capital budget remains unchanged at $90 million, plus $15 million allocated for decommissioning expenditures

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.06

* Anticipate spending up to $150 million in total capital, including decommissioning expenditures, next year

* Expect next year's program will deliver core production growth of at least 10% from end of 2016 to end of 2017

* Penn west announces its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended september 30, 2016