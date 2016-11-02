BRIEF-Spectra Energy reports Q3 earnings per share $0.28

Nov 2 Spectra Energy Corp

* Spectra Energy reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28

* Spectra Energy Corp says continue to expect full-year dividend coverage of 1.2 times

* Spectra Energy Corp qtrly operating revenues $1,075 million versus $1,103 million last year

* Spectra Energy Corp says ongoing EBITDA from Spectra Energy Partners was $502 million in Q3 2016, compared with $488 million in Q3 2015

* Spectra Energy Partners Q3 operating revenue $628 million versus. $612 million last year

* Spectra Energy Corp says FERCcertificates are expected for nexus and teal projects in Q1 of 2017, with in-service scheduled for Q4 of 2017

* Bayway lateral project on schedule for H1 2018 in-service, and Penneast continues to make progress toward being placed into service in H2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: