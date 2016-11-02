BRIEF-Allergan announces $10 bln accelerated share repurchase, initiation of cash dividend in 2017

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Allergan Plc
* Allergan announces $10 billion accelerated share repurchase, initiation of cash dividend in 2017
* Initiates quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share beginning in Q1 2017
* $5 billion share repurchase completed ahead of schedule
* Board expands share repurchase authorization to $15 billion from $10 billion
* Approximately $8 billion worth of shares are expected to be received and retired by Allergan during November 2016
* Up to 50 percent of ASR program will be collared, based upon Allergan stock price over a reference period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.