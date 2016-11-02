BRIEF-Clorox reports Q1 earnings per share $1.36

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Clorox Co
* Clorox reports Q1 fiscal year 2017 results, including strong sales growth; updates fiscal year tax-rate assumptions for EPS outlook
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.36
* Clorox co qtrly net sales $1,443 million versus $1,390 million last year
* Expectations for sales growth and EBIT margin expansion remain unchanged for FY 2017
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 2 to 4 percent
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.13 to $5.28 from continuing operations excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.23 to $5.43 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $1.36 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.