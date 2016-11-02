BRIEF-Spx Flow reports Q3 adjusted eps $0.34

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Spx Flow Inc -
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $2.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Spx flow reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $466.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $472 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.27 to $1.47
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.11
* Sees fy 2016 revenue more than $2.0 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.