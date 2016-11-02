版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 18:47 BJT

BRIEF-Spx Flow reports Q3 adjusted eps $0.34

Nov 2 Spx Flow Inc -

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $2.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spx flow reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $466.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $472 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.27 to $1.47

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.11

* Sees fy 2016 revenue more than $2.0 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐