公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 18:46 BJT

BRIEF-Ingredion Inc reports Q3 adjusted eps $5.29

Nov 2 Ingredion Inc -

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reg-Ingredion incorporated reports strong third quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.95 to $7.10

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $5.29

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

