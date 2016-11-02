版本:
BRIEF-New Residential Investment Q3 earnings per share $0.41

Nov 2 New Residential Investment Corp -

* New Residential announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

