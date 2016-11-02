BRIEF-Spectra Energy Partners reports Q3 earnings per share $0.64

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Spectra Energy Partners Lp -
* Spectra Energy Partners Lp says an additional $1.2 billion of expansion projects have been or will be placed into service in Q4 2016
* Spectra Energy Partners Lp says Q3 2016 ongoing distributable cash flow was $313 million, compared with $270 million in prior-year quarter
* Quarterly operating revenues $628 million versus $612 million
* Spectra Energy Partners reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.64
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.