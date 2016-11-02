BRIEF-New Senior reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 2 New Senior Investment Group Inc -

* New Senior Investment Group Inc says Q3 total NOI of $57.1 million, compared to $53.2 million for 3Q'15

* New Senior Investment Group Inc says quarterly normalized FFO $0.31 per share

* New Senior announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: