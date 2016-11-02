版本:
BRIEF-NOW Inc announces third quarter 2016 results

Nov 2 NOW Inc

* NOW Inc announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.34 excluding items

* Q3 revenue $520 million versus I/B/E/S view $538 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

