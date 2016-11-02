版本:
BRIEF-Nustar Energy LP reports earnings results for the third quarter of 2016

Nov 2 Nustar Energy LP

* Nustar Energy LP reports earnings results for the third quarter of 2016

* Nustar Energy LP says plan to close on terminal acquisition by end of Q4 of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

