BRIEF-Booz Allen Hamilton reports Q2 earnings per share $0.41

Nov 2 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp -

* Quarter-end record backlog of $13.6 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $5.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Authorized and declared a regular dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on november 30, 2016

* Booz Allen Hamilton announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 revenue $1.39 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.38 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.68 to $1.75

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.63 to $1.70

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 3 to 5 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

