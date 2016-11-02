BRIEF-Booz Allen Hamilton reports Q2 earnings per share $0.41

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp -
* Quarter-end record backlog of $13.6 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $5.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Authorized and declared a regular dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on november 30, 2016
* Booz Allen Hamilton announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 earnings per share $0.41
* Q2 revenue $1.39 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.38 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.68 to $1.75
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.63 to $1.70
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 3 to 5 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.