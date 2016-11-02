版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Pfizer's says Prevenar 13 receives approval for use in in China

Nov 2 Pfizer Inc -

* Pfizer received approval from chinese fda to market its pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine, prevenar 13 in china

* Pfizer's prevenar 13 receives approval for use in infants and children in china Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

