BRIEF-Enable Midstream reports Q3 revenue $620 million

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Enable Midstream Partners Lp -
* Announces quarterly cash distributions of $0.318 per unit
* Forecasts that it will perform near midpoint of its previously issued outlook for 2016 net income
* Forecasts that it will achieve lower end of its previously issued outlook for 2016 interest expense
* Forecasts that it will achieve higher end of its previously issued outlook for 2016 adjusted ebitda
* Enable Midstream announces third quarter 2016 financial results, contract updates, quarterly distributions and 2017 guidance
* Q3 revenue $620 million versus I/B/E/S view $686.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.