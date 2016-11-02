版本:
BRIEF-Nustar GP Holdings reports earnings for the third quarter of 2016

Nov 2 Nustar Gp Holdings Llc

* Nustar GP Holdings LLC reports earnings for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

