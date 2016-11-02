版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 19:00 BJT

BRIEF-Delphi reports Q3 earnings per share $1.07 from continuing operations

Nov 2 Delphi Automotive Plc -

* Sees 2016 revenue $16,400 - $16,500 million

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $800 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.00 - $6.10

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.98, revenue view $16.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 net sales $4,091 million versus $3,631 million

* Q3 revenue view $3.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Delphi reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.50 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.07 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $4.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.98 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐