BRIEF-Delphi reports Q3 earnings per share $1.07 from continuing operations

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Delphi Automotive Plc -
* Sees 2016 revenue $16,400 - $16,500 million
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $800 million
* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.00 - $6.10
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.98, revenue view $16.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 net sales $4,091 million versus $3,631 million
* Q3 revenue view $3.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Delphi reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.50 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.07 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $4.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.98 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.