BRIEF-Starwood Property Trust posts Q3 earnings of $0.44/share

Nov 2 Starwood Property Trust Inc:

* Starwood property trust reports results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Starwood Property Trust Inc - qtrly core earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

