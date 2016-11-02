BRIEF-Office Depot posts Q3 earnings of $0.08/share

Nov 2 Office Depot Inc:

* Office Depot Inc announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.61 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 same store sales fell 2 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $2.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.49 billion

* Office Depot Inc - streamlining operations to focus on North American business

* North American retail division sales were $1.5 billion in q3 of 2016 compared to $1.6 billion in prior year period

* Total company sales in q4 of 2016 are expected to be lower than 2015

* Office Depot Inc says as announced on August 3, 2016, company is proceeding with a second phase of U.S. retail store optimization plan.

* "We are recovering quickly from disruption caused by protracted staples acquisition attempt"

* Total capital expenditures in 2016 are now estimated to be approximately $120 million

* Qtrly North American retail division same-store sales in quarter declined 2%

* Office Depot Inc says second phase of US retail store optimization plan includes closing approximately 300 stores over next three years

* Office Depot - estimates it will incur a total of approximately $125 million in one-time costs and capital expenditures to implement cost saving programs

* Office Depot Inc says continues to expect to generate between $450 million and $470 million in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2016

* Office Depot-approved plan to sell substantially all of remaining international businesses in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Mainland China

* 2017 total company sales anticipated to be lower compared to prior year

* Office Depot Inc - currently intends to retain its sourcing and trading operations in Asia

* 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $200 million

* Office Depot - actively marketing businesses in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Mainland China for sale, expects to complete process within next 12 months

* Office Depot - expects to deliver over $250 million in annual benefits from cost saving program by end of 2018, anticipated to be evenly split between fy2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: