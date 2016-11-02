版本:
BRIEF-El Paso Electric sees FY 2016 eps $2.25 to $2.40

Nov 2 El Paso Electric Co

* El paso electric announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.84

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.25 to $2.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

