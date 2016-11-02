版本:
BRIEF-Brookfield Property Partners posts Q3 net income of $1.61/LP unit

Nov 2 Brookfield Property Partners LP:

* Brookfield Property Partners reports third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly FFO per unit $ 0.33

* Qtrly net income per LP unit $1.61

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

