BRIEF-Inventure Foods reports Q3 loss per share $0.13

Nov 2 Inventure Foods Inc
* Inventure foods inc says q3 snack products segment gross
margin increased 300 basis points to 17.7%
* Inventure foods -on july 27, co announced co and board
will conduct a strategic and financial review with objective to
increase shareholder value
* Inventure foods inc says a committee of three independent
directors has been established to oversee review
* Inventure foods reports third quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q3 loss per share $0.13
* Q3 revenue $66.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $74.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
