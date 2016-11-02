BRIEF-Taylor Morrison Home reports Q3 earnings per share $0.49

Nov 2 Taylor Morrison Home Corp

* Taylor Morrison reports third quarter revenue of $853 million and earnings per share of $0.49

* Qtrly net sales orders were 1,950, a 19% increase from prior year quarter

* 2016 GAAP home closings gross margin, inclusive of capitalized interest, is expected to be in low to mid 18% range

* Says home closings are expected to be between 7,100 and 7,300 in 2016

* 2016 land and development spend is expected to be approximately $800 million

* Backlog of homes under contract at end of quarter was 3,855 units, a growth of 8% from prior year