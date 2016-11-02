版本:
BRIEF-Intrepid Potash reports Q3 loss per share $0.24

Nov 2 Intrepid Potash Inc

* Intrepid Potash announces third quarter and year-to-date 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.23

* Q3 loss per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $35.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

