2016年 11月 2日

BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy Q3 funds from operations 64 cents/shr

Nov 2 Seven Generations Energy Ltd

* Funds from operations were 64 cents per share in q3

* Seven generations q3 production reaches 132,625 boe/d, up 119%, funds from operations up 123% to $212 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

