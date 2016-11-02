版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Alkermes Q3 loss per share $0.41

Nov 2 Alkermes Plc

* Alkermes plc qtrly royalty revenue from Bydureon was $11.6 million, compared to $13.0 million for same period in prior year

* Alkermes plc reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue $180.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐