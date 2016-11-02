版本:
BRIEF-Omeros announces positive data from mid-stage clinical trial evaluating PPAR-Gamma agonist in heroin users

Nov 2 Omeros Corp -

* Trial demonstrated that compound statistically significantly reduced drug craving and measures of anxiety in heroin users maintained on sublingual buprenorphine/naloxone

* Data reveal a statistically significant reduction in heroin craving in patients treated with PPAR-Gamma agonist compared to placebo controls

* Omeros announces positive data from phase 2 clinical trial evaluating PPAR-Gamma agonist in heroin users treated with buprenorphine/naloxone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

