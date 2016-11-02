BRIEF-Shopify Q3 earnings per share $0.11

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Shopify Inc
* Total revenue in Q3 was $99.6 million an 89% increase from comparable quarter in 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11
* Gross merchandise volume for Q3 was $3.8 billion, an increase of 100% over Q3 of 2015
* Sees FY 2016 revenues in range of $379 million to $381 million
* Sees FY 2016 gaap operating loss in range of $38 million to $40 million
* Sees Q4 revenues in range of $120 million to $122 million
* Shopify announces third-quarter 2016 financial results revenue grows 89% year on year gross merchandise volume (GMV) grows 100% year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.