BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals initiates Star 2 open-label extension clinical trial for ZYN002 CBD gel

Nov 2 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc says enrollment in Star 1 is continuing and plan to report top line results in first half of 2017

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announces initiation of Star 2 open-label extension clinical trial for ZYN002 CBD gel in adult refractory epilepsy patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

