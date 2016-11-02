BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals initiates Star 2 open-label extension clinical trial for ZYN002 CBD gel

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc says enrollment in Star 1 is continuing and plan to report top line results in first half of 2017
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announces initiation of Star 2 open-label extension clinical trial for ZYN002 CBD gel in adult refractory epilepsy patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.